Leafs star Matthews to miss game against Wild with lingering injury
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they host the Minnesota Wild tonight.
Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Matthews is out day-to-day with what the team calls a lingering "upper-body injury."
Matthews will miss a game for the first time in his career.
His status was up in the air after he missed Tuesday's practice.
Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games for Toronto this season.
