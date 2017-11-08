Man City announces record revenue despite trophyless season

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has reported record revenue of 473.4 million pounds ($620 million) and a profit of1 million pounds ($1.3 million) during Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

The Premier League club announced results to June 30, covering a 13-month period as it adjusts its financial year cycle, with turnover rising21 per cent .

City, which has been transformed since the 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour and won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014, did not win a trophy last season.

But chief executive Ferran Soriano says the team has produced"exactly the type of quality football we want to be playing."