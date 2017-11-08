Mitchell Trubisky looks for fresh start against Green Bay
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Everything is new to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as he goes through his first NFL season, and that includes his team's longstanding rivalry with the Green Bay Packers.
Trubisky would just like to see something familiar, including the players trying to catch his passes.
The Bears enter the season's second half with Trubisky throwing to almost a completely different cast of receivers than in his first four starts, as they try to construct a passing attack on the fly and get back into the NFC North race.
"I feel like it's a new season in a way," Trubisky said.
One of those ways is he could be throwing Sunday to wide receivers Markus Wheaton and Dontrelle Inman, and also to a new tight end. Wheaton has missed three straight games, and injuries have limited him to one catch this season for 4 yards. But Wheaton was able to practice Wednesday, and hopes to give the
"It can do nothing but get better from here," Wheaton said. "I'm feeling good. The bye week came in handy for me."
Wheaton has dealt with a broken finger, appendicitis and the groin injury, while Inman just arrived in a trade with San Diego. Tight ends Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen take on more significance in the
Wheaton could provide a deep threat the
"We've got good chemistry," Trubisky said about Wheaton. "We're on the same page. He runs really good routes, he's got good ball skills, he gets open and he's fast. So we could use his speed to open up things in the
Trubisky has completed only 38 of 80 passes and has been cautious about turnovers. Opening day starter Mike Glennon had a better completion rate (66
"I think it's something to do with throwing the ball away, being smart," offensive
"We probably have to do a better job in pass protection and (receivers) separating vs. man coverage to help him out a little bit."
Part of the problem for Trubisky has been facing
"We've just seen that every
It promises to be no different this week against Green Bay and Packers defensive
"They mix it up a lot," Trubisky said. "Going back to the tendencies on
"I think throwing the ball down the field is going to help a lot of different things," Loggains said. "I think that it's going to help (stop) negative runs.
"When you look and say, 'Hey, where are we at, how we can we grow, how can we get better, the things that hurt us, you can make a list of 10 things, but it really goes back to two or three: too many penalties, too many negative runs, too many sacks."
NOTES: Linebacker Danny Trevathan missed practice with a calf strain suffered Oct. 29 against New Orleans. ... Guard Kyle Long practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after suffering a finger injury against New Orleans. ... Center Cody Whitehair has returned to practice after an elbow injury caused him to leave the game with New Orleans.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody