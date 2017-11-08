Montreal Impact to announce new head coach to replace fired Mauro Biello
MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact are ready to name their new coach.
The Major League Soccer club has called a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the successor to the fired Mauro Biello.
The new bench boss will be the team's fifth since it joined MLS in 2012.
Montreal native Biello took over from American Frank Klopas in September, 2015 and led the club to an Eastern Conference semifinal. The team reached the conference final in 2016 but failed to make the playoffs this season.
Team president Joey Saputo said the new coach would have extensive, high-level experience and a history of winning trophies.
He began talks with candidates from Europe and Argentina in recent months.
