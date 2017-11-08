NFL players union agrees to Veterans Day moment of silence
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The NFL players union wants everyone in the league to
President Barack Obama signed into law the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act in October 2016. The act calls on all Americans to observe a two-minute moment of silence every Nov. 11.
With Veterans Day falling on Saturday this year, the players union voted to ask everyone in the NFL community to observe this moment of silence Sunday prior to kickoffs.
The NFLPA said it will work with the league office on logistics to implement the observance.
President Donald Trump has lashed out at players protesting during the national anthem, contending that kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" disrespects the flag and U.S. military members.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police