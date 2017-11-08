Panthers No. 1 defence not content, wants more takeaways
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julius Peppers said prior to the season he felt like the Carolina Panthers had the potential to be the NFL's No. 1
Now that they've reached that pinnacle, the Panthers want more.
Carolina's veteran-laden
The Panthers (6-3) only have eight takeaways in their first nine games entering Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. That's tied for 26th in the league, and well behind the league-leading Ravens, which have forced 18 turnovers.
"They are doing pretty good right now, but we're not taking the ball away like we are capable of doing," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "Just imagine if we could do that."
The Panthers have started to turn that around.
They have four takeaways in the last four games, including three in a win two weeks ago at Tampa Bay.
Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said it's nice to be ranked No. 1 in the league, but quickly added "we still have work to do and we're not close to where we need to be."
Munnerlyn insists the takeaways will come at some point, but also wants to see the Panthers eliminate some of the big plays they've surrendered.
On two occasions Sunday the Panthers allowed Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to get behind the
Munnerlyn said he likes that Peppers told the team's
"We have some confident guys in this locker room who were willing to accept that challenge," Munnerlyn said. "It was basically a challenge to us when he put it out like that."
Munnerlyn would also like to see the
Although they've held four
Nonetheless, Carolina's blueprint this
Sixteen-year NFL veteran Julius Peppers has 7
Carolina's 11 starting defensive players have played in a combined 999 NFL games — and that doesn't even include defensive Julius Peppers (243 games) and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (133 games), who come off the bench.
Panthers first-year defensive
Wilks has an aggressive style of play calling and the Panthers are blitzing more than they have at any point under former defensive
He said the
"I don't really get caught up in the numbers," Wilks said. "We're number one right now. We have a lot of football to play. I've said this before — this
