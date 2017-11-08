Red Sox make Dana LeVangie pitching coach
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — New Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora filled out his staff on Wednesday, making Dana LeVangie the pitching coach and adding Ramon Vazquez to the coaching staff.
Steve Langone was made the manager of advance scouting.
LeVangie has spent his entire 27-year professional baseball career as a player and staff member in the Red Sox organization. He has been the team's bullpen coach for the past five seasons.
Vazquez will serve as a liaison between the major league club's advance scouting and statistical analysis efforts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police