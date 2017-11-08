Ten Commandments monument to be moved to church property
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A New Mexico group that erected a monument on city-owned property
The city of Bloomfield and the organization must move the monument after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving whether it could be displayed on public property, the Daily Times of Farmington reported .
The monument was placed on the lawn of City Hall in 2011 and was challenged a year later by the American Civil Liberties Union. Lower courts concluded it violated the U.S. Constitution's ban on government endorsing a religion.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a lower court that ordered its removal.
Attorneys for the city have argued that the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ignored previous rulings that simply being offended by such a monument did not give someone a legal basis to challenge it.
The monument will be displayed by the First Baptist Church of Bloomfield, which was chosen for its central location in the community.
"It's something that the whole community can enjoy and appreciate," said Kevin Mauzy, the founder of the Four Corners Historical Monument Project.
Mauzy emphasized that no city money will be used to pay for the relocation.
___
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com
