Vermont's Killington ski resort opens for the season

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's Killington Ski Resort is claiming this season's bragging rights as the first resort in the East to open for the season.

The Killington Resort says the first trails will open Wednesday to skiers and riders who have special passes. The resort will open to the general public on Thursday.

Killington President Mike Solimano says the recent cold temperatures created ideal snowmaking weather.

The resort will remain open as conditions permit.

Meanwhile, the Sugarbush resort in Warren says it began snowmaking Monday, and weather permitting, hopes to open Nov. 18.

At Killington, skiing and snowboarding will only be available on advanced terrain.