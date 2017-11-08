Vikings add Bridgewater to active roster, put Bradford on IR

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have taken quarterback Teddy Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list, adding him to the active roster for the first time since he badly injured his left knee during practice more than 14 months ago.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was placed on injured reserve amid continued trouble with his left knee. The moves were made Wednesday, the deadline for a decision by the Vikings at the end of the three-week window that opened when Bridgewater resumed practice with the team.

Bradford led the Vikings to victory in the season opener, but he has played only half a game since then, at Chicago on Oct. 9, when he hobbled around on his sore left knee and took four sacks before Case Keenum came in.

___