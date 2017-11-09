Blues beat struggling Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored in a shootout and Carter Hutton stopped both attempts he faced in the tiebreaker to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.
St. Louis beat the Coyotes for the 12th straight time and has won seven of eight overall.
Brendan Perlini scored twice for NHL-worst Arizona (2-13-3), which hasn't won in regulation this season. One of the Coyotes' wins came in overtime, the other in a shootout.
Hutton has won all four starts this season. He stopped Clayton Keller and Derek Stepan in the shootout.
The Blues took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Edmundson, his career-high fifth of the season.
Perlini scored twice in the second period.
Pietrangelo tied the game with 14:59 left in regulation on a drive from inside the blue line.
The Coyotes last beat St. Louis 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 12, 2013.
NOTES: Keller grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Swansea, Illinois. ... The Coyotes have played eight of their last 10 games on the road. ... Blues D Carl Gunnarsson celebrated his 31st birthday. ... Blues
Coyotes: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Blues: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
