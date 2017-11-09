Chargers-Jaguars Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams have won three of last four games. ... Chargers have won six straight in series, scoring 30 or more points in five of those and outscoring Jaguars by combined 116 points. ... Chargers making third cross-country trip of season. Split previous two. ... Former Jaguars coach and current Chargers defensive co-ordinator Gus Bradley returns to Jacksonville 11 months after getting fired to end one of worst coaching tenures in NFL history. Bradley went 14-48 with Jags. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers has torched Jacksonville in recent years. He's completed 74.6 per cent of his passes for 1,810 yards, with 18 TDs and two INTs, during six-game win streak. ... Chargers DE Joey Bosa has most sacks (19) in NFL history through 20 games. ... Jaguars have consecutive wins for first time in 13 months. Haven't won three in a row since 2013. ... Jacksonville has five wins by 16 or more points. ... Jaguars are fourth team in last 25 years to allow fewer than 10 points in five of first eight games of season. Also haven't allowed starting QB to throw TD pass in those five victories. ... Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette can become first player in NFL history to score TD in first seven games of career. He missed last week while suspended for violating team rules. ... Fantasy Tip: Chargers WR Travis Benjamin, who caught six passes for 115 yards and two TDs vs. Jacksonville last year, has scored in consecutive weeks and could be worth starting even though he's sure to face standout CB Jalen Ramsey some.