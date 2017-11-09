Chargers-Jaguars Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-5) at JACKSONVILLE (5-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ES, CBS
OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 4 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 3-4-1, Jacksonville 5-3
SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 7-2
LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Jaguars 28-14, Sept. 18, 2016
LAST WEEK — Chargers had bye, lost to Patriots 21-13 on Oct. 29; Jaguars beat Bengals 23-7
AP PRO32 RANKING - Chargers No. 21, Jaguars No. 11
CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (12)
CHARGERS
JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (1), PASS (26)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams have won three of last four games. ... Chargers have won six straight in series, scoring 30 or more points in five of those and outscoring Jaguars by combined 116 points. ... Chargers making third cross-country trip of season. Split previous two. ... Former Jaguars coach and current Chargers defensive
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno