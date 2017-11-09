Comrie stops 35 shots, Petan has two points as AHL Moose defeat Heat 4-1
STOCKTON, Calif. — Eric Comrie made 35 saves, shutting out Stockton over the final two periods, as the Manitoba Moose downed the Heat 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Nic Petan led the Moose (7-4-2) with a goal and an assist and Mike Sgarbossa and Patrice Cormier also scored to extend Manitoba's winning streak to three games.
Rod Pelley had the lone goal for Stockton (7-4-1), 13:42 into the first period to give the Heat a short-lived 1-0 lead.
Jon Gillies stopped 28 shots in the losing effort.
Neither team scored on the power play. Manitoba was 0 for 2 while the Heat were 0 for 3.
