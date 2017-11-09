Cowboys-Falcons Capsule
DALLAS (5-3) at ATLANTA (4-4)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 5-3, Atlanta 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-10
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cowboys 39-28, Sept. 27, 2015
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Chiefs 28-17; Falcons lost to Panthers 20-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 8, Falcons No. 16
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (2), PASS (17)
COWBOYS
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (13), PASS (6)
FALCONS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is 0-2 vs. Falcons. ... Falcons 3-1 vs. NFC opponents; Cowboys 4-2 vs. NFC. ... This is teams' first meeting in Atlanta since Nov 4, 2012, when Falcons won 19-13. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 13 TD passes, two INTs in last six games. His 16 TD passes overall tied for fifth in league. ... Prescott's 10 rushing TDs since 2016 are most by QB in league. He has rushing TD in two of last three road games. ... WR Cole Beasley's two TD catches last week were sixth career multi-TD game. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 10
