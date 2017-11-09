Cowboys-Falcons Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is 0-2 vs. Falcons. ... Falcons 3-1 vs. NFC opponents; Cowboys 4-2 vs. NFC. ... This is teams' first meeting in Atlanta since Nov 4, 2012, when Falcons won 19-13. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 13 TD passes, two INTs in last six games. His 16 TD passes overall tied for fifth in league. ... Prescott's 10 rushing TDs since 2016 are most by QB in league. He has rushing TD in two of last three road games. ... WR Cole Beasley's two TD catches last week were sixth career multi-TD game. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has 10 1/2 sacks to rank second in NFL. He had one sack in 2016. ... DL David Irving has six sacks in last four games. ... Cowboys second in league with 148.1 yards rushing per game and tied for lead with 11 rushing TDs. ... Dallas looking for sixth straight game with at least 130 yards rushing. ... Falcons only 1-2 at home and will play four of next five in new stadium in Atlanta. Only road game in stretch comes next week at Seattle. ... Falcons only 17th with average of 21.2 points after leading league with 33.8 points per game in 2016. ... WR Julio Jones had 37th career game with at least 100 yards receiving last week with six catches for 188 yards vs. Carolina. Roddy White has franchise record with 39 100-yard receiving games. ... WR Mohamed Sanu aiming for third straight game with TD catch. ... RB Devonta Freeman third in NFL with 3,824 scrimmage yards since 2015. His 32 rushing/receiving TDs in that span are tied for first. ... Fantasy Tip: Cowboys WR Terrance Williams had nine catches for 141 yards against Chiefs and could be primary target if Dez Bryant is limited or out with knee, ankle injuries.