Detroit to host 2019 figure skating national championships
Detroit's new Little Caesars Arena has been selected to host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2019.
The event will be Jan. 19-27, 2019, and will feature senior and junior divisions. As always, the nationals will serve as the final qualifying event for the world championships that year.
This year's nationals will be held in San Jose, California, from Jan 3-7 and will determine the U.S. squad for the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.
Detroit last hosted the U.S. Championships in 1994 at Joe Louis Arena, an event best known for the attack on Nancy Kerrigan that led to one of the biggest scandals in sports history.
Little Caesars Arena opened this year and is home to the NHL's Red Wings and NBA's Pistons.
