Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh missing practice with knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is missing practice because of a knee injury that briefly sidelined him during last week's game.

Suh left Sunday's loss to Oakland but returned and finished the game. He was absent Thursday at the start of the team's first practice since the defeat.

Suh hasn't missed a game since 2011. The Dolphins play Monday night at Carolina.

Coach Adam Gase says right tackle Ja'Wuan James' left hamstring injury could be a long-term issue, and he's undergoing further medical evaluation. James was also hurt Sunday.

James' absence could lead to some shuffling on the line. Guard Ted Larsen returned to practice last week after recovering from a torn biceps and is expected to move into the starting lineup.

