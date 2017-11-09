England out for 293; rookie legspinner Fallins snares 5-73
A
A
Share via Email
ADELAIDE, Australia — England has been bowled out for 293 on the second day of its day-night pink ball warmup match for the Ashes, with legspinner Daniel Fallins taking five wickets for the Australian Chairman's XI in his first-class debut.
Skipper Joe Root (58), Dawid Malan (63) and opener Mark Stoneman (61) scored half centuries for England, which is using the four-day match at the Adelaide Oval as practice for the day-night test against Australia at the same venue next month.
James Vince and allrounder Chris Woakes each contributed 33. Fallins, a 21-year-old spinner from New South Wales state, took 5-73 from 22 overs and left-arm medium pacer Jackson Coleman returned 3-72.
England will be aiming to defend the Ashes when the five-test series starts Nov. 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane, but Root's squad is conscious that the English were swept 5-0 on their last tour to Australia and are expected to be without star allrounder Ben Stokes.
England will have another tour match in the northeastern city of Townsville next week.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery