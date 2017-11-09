Italy forward Zaza in doubt for playoff against Sweden

ROME — Italy forward Simone Zaza injured his left knee in training on Thursday, a day before the first leg of a World Cup playoff against Sweden.

The Italian soccer federation said Zaza stopped training because of a "flare-up of a previous problem with his left knee."

Zaza will still travel with the rest of the squad to Sweden but is in doubt for Friday's match.

There are already question marks over forwards Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile. Belotti, who scored 26 goals with Torino in Serie A last season, is working his way back from a right knee injury. Immobile leads the Italian league with 14 goals in 11 matches this season but recently strained a leg muscle.