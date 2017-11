James Harden has triple-double, Rockets beat Cavs 117-113

HOUSTON — James Harden had a triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 on Thursday night.

Harden also had five steals and a block as Houston extended its winning streak to four games.

LeBron James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27.

Houston led by seven after a layup by James with about 10 minutes left. The Rockets scored the next six points, capped by a 3-pointer by P.J. Tucker to make it 111-98. The Cavaliers used a 13-1 run, with five points from James, to cut the lead to 112-111 with 90 seconds left.

Harden missed a layup after that, but grabbed a rebound and threw an alley-oop to Clint Capela, who finished for Houston's first basket since Tucker's 3. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to make it 115-11 with just over a minute remaining.

James made a layup on the other end, but Capela made another basket after a grabbing the rebound on a miss by Harden to put Houston back up by 4 with 10.7 seconds left.

Capela, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, blocked a shot by James in the final seconds to secure the win.

Harden has scored 30 or more points in three of the last four games, highlighted by a 56-point performance in a win over the Jazz on Sunday. It's the second triple-double of the season for Harden and the 33rd of his career.

WIZARDS 111, LAKERS 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall's Wizards managed to make a double-digit edge hold up against the Lakers this time, with the All-Star point guard scoring 23 points and Bradley Beal 22 as Washington beat Los Angeles and cold-shooting Lonzo Ball.

Ball had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. But the No. 2 overall draft pick out of UCLA came in making just 29.5 per cent of his field-goal attempts for the Lakers and he was worse against the Wizards, going 3 for 12 — 25 per cent .

Washington's Otto Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Markieff Morris scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a pair of 3s to open the third quarter.

RAPTORS 122, PELICANS 118

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and Toronto beat New Orleans or its fifth straight win over the Pelicans.

Kyle Lowry scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the 13th time in 16 meetings with New Orleans.

Jrue Holiday had a season-high 34 points and 11 assists, and DeMarcus Cousins added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans in the finale of a four-game trip. They had won a season-best three straight.

