Jets-Buccaneers Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (4-5) at TAMPA BAY (2-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Jets by 3.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 6-2-1, Tampa Bay 1-6-1
SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 10-1
LAST MEETING — Jets beat Buccaneers 18-17, Sept. 8, 2013
LAST WEEK — Jets beat Bills 34-21; Buccaneers lost to Saints 30-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 20, Buccaneers No. 29
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (18), PASS (25)
JETS
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (28), PASS (3)
BUCCANEERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets have won eight straight vs. Bucs, 10 of 11 overall. Lone loss in 1984. ... Jets coming off home win vs. Buffalo, stopping three-game skid. ... Ex-Bucs TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins leads Jets with 33 receptions, 221 yards, three touchdowns. ... Jets QB Josh McCown was 1-10 as Tampa Bay's starter in 2014. Bucs finished 2-14, landing No. 1 overall pick in 2015 draft. QB Jameis Winston was selection. His streak of 40 consecutive starts to begin pro career ends Sunday because of shoulder injury. ... Ex-Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick makes first start for Bucs, who've lost five straight. Fitzpatrick spent last two seasons with New York, had team-record 31 TD passes in 2015, guiding Jets to 10-6 record. ... Bucs in middle of stretch in which they'll play six of eight games on road. ... Bucs WR Mike Evans will sit, suspended for violating league unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules during sideline skirmish at New Orleans. He leads team in receiving (40 receptions, 532 yards, four TDs). ... Since start of 2016, Cameron Brate leads NFL TEs with 12 TDs. ... Bucs'
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
