Jets' Forte sits out practice again, uncertain to play Bucs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte sat out practice for the second straight day with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.

Forte had a season-high 77 yards rushing last Thursday night against Buffalo, but is uncertain to play Sunday at Tampa Bay. He had arthroscopic surgery on the knee in the off-season to repair a torn meniscus. Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the knee swelled.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), backup centre Jonotthan Harrison (hand) and defensive tackle Ed Stinson (neck) also didn't practice.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne was limited with a foot injury that kept him out of the Jets' last game. Claiborne was able to participate in practice for the first time since being hurt against Atlanta on Oct. 29.

Right guard Brian Winters also was limited after sitting out Wednesday with an abdominal injury.

___