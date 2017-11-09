Kansas City's Ike Opara voted MLS Defender of the Year
NEW YORK — Kansas City's Ike Opara has been voted Major League Soccer Defender of the Year after helping his team win the U.S. Open Cup title.
The 28-year-old American received the most votes in balloting by players, media and club officials announced Thursday.
Toronto's Justin Morrow was second, followed by Vancouver's Kendall Waston and Atlanta's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
Kansas City allowed a league-low 29 goals.
