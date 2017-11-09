Loney Bowl between Saint Mary's and Acadia cancelled due to eligibility issue

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Atlantic University Sport is cancelling this weekend's Loney Bowl due to an eligibility issue.

As a result, the Acadia Axemen will advance to the Canadian university semifinals later this month.

In a release, AUS says an eligibility issue arose at Saint Mary's University but did not provide further details.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday at Acadia.

Instead, the Axemen will host the Ontario conference champion on Nov. 18 in the Uteck Bowl with the winner to advance to the Vanier Cup.