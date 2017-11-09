Most reported concussions occur on pass plays
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A video review of 459 reported concussions sustained during the past two NFL seasons has found far more occurred on passing plays than any other plays.
Yet quarterbacks ranked at the bottom of the list, ahead of only kickers, having suffered 5
Of course, only one quarterback is on the field at a time. Positions in which multiple players are in action at the same time, cornerback and wide receiver, led the list of frequency at 22
Nearly half of the 459 concussions (44
The side of the helmet was the most common impact location at more than 50
A higher percentage of helmet-to-body blows, 45
The review was overseen by Dr. Jeff Crandall, chairman of the NFL's Engineering Committee and director of the Center for Applied Biomechanics at the University of Virginia.
"We've seen a shift," Crandall said regarding helmet-to-helmet hits. "Fifteen to 20 years ago we would have found a much higher relative percentage of helmet to helmet, as much 70
"We see that helmet to shoulder and ground are larger percentages."
The data will help in testing and evaluating helmets and other equipment. The numbers are shared with all concerned parties, from the players to coaches, doctors, trainers, equipment designers, researchers and manufacturers. Crandall said the information will be available to other levels of football and to other sports.
The video review is one component in the NFL's $60 million "Engineering Roadmap" designed to improve the understanding of the biomechanics of head injuries in the sport. Crandall emphasizes the need to create incentives for innovators to develop new and improved protective equipment.
One portion of data that Crandall found particularly enlightening was the frequency of impacts to the back of the helmet (35
"After you look at the impact source, you break it down by different locations of the helmet ... where would you be impacted on helmet," he said. "Quarterbacks in particular, it was 50
"This is such a large concentration of what we are seeing from quarterback hits, which leads us to: Is there a design opportunity here? Let's put this out to entrepreneurs and designers and manufacturers and see what they can come up with for counter measures."
Like many other physicians and scientists involved in concussion research, Crandall is eager to explore the worthiness of position-specific helmets. That has become a hot topic in the industry.
"We think it is an opportunity we can draft forward," he said. "we're going to study later with sensors and reconstructions to determine the severity, the locations, the impact sources. If you can think of tailoring or customizing a helmet for those particular impacts and injuries, that's is an opportunity."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer