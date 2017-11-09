Packers-Bears Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers have dropped three straight — last two with QB Brett Hundley starting for Aaron Rodgers (broken right collarbone). ... Green Bay has won seven of eight against Chicago. Packers have also won seven straight at Soldier Field, including 2010 NFC championship game. ... Only one team has fewer sacks than Green Bay's 13. ... Hundley was 26 of 38 for 245 yards with no interceptions last week, though numbers looked better because of late touchdown drive. ... RT Bryan Bulaga suffered season-ending knee injury on Monday night. ... Packers waived TE Martellus Bennett on Wednesday. ... RB Ty Montgomery ran for career-high 162 yards, two TDs at Chicago last December. ... WR Jordy Nelson has 55 receptions for 629 yards, six TDs in past six games against Bears. ... LB Blake Martinez fourth in NFL with 73 tackles. ... Bears have matched win total from last season. Chicago is going for third win in four games. ... Bears are 12-28 in 21/2 seasons under coach John Fox. ... Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky is 2-2 as starter, but rarely throws. ... RB Jordan Howard ranks fifth in NFL with 662 yards rushing and is backed by big-play rookie Tarik Cohen. ... WR Dontrelle Inman could make first appearance since Bears acquired him from Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 25. ... DE Akiem Hicks has seven sacks, five in past four games. ... Fantasy Tip: Though he managed just 53 yards on 18 carries in the first meeting, Howard has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of past three games. He has had time to rest his shoulder, and Packers are vulnerable against run.