Patriots-Broncos Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots seeking 12th consecutive regular-season road win, would tie own AFC record. ... Bill Belichick is 8-10 against Denver. ... QB Tom Brady has 1,007 yards passing in last three road games with six TDs. ... Brady is 3-7 in his career at Denver but has eight TDs and zero interceptions in last five trips to Denver. ... Since 2016, Brady has 44 TDs and four interceptions for best ratio in NFL. ... James White's 43 catches rank second among league's running backs. ... TE Rob Gronkowski has 199 receiving yards and three TDs in last two road games. ... WR Brandin Cooks had 98 yards and TD in only career meeting against Broncos on Nov. 13, 2016, while with Saints. ... QB Brock Osweiler makes first home start for Broncos since Jan. 3, 2016, against Chargers. This will be Osweiler's first start at Sports Authority Field since Oct. 24, 2016, when he made his return to Denver with Houston Texans. ... WR Demaryius Thomas caught TD pass last week, ending 13-game drought dating to Nov. 13, 2016. ... Thomas averages 92.2 yards receiving in nine career games vs. Patriots, including playoffs. ... Broncos are minus-12 in turnovers with 19 giveaways and seven takeaways. ... RB C.J. Anderson had 153 scrimmage yards and two TDs in his last game against New England, 30-24 overtime win in 2015. ... RB Jamaal Charles had 108 scrimmage yards and three TDs in his last game against Patriots, on Sept. 29, 2014 with Chiefs. ... OLB Von Miller has 7 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery and interception in last six meetings. ... Miller's 81 1/2 sacks are most in NFL since he entered league in 2011. Fantasy Tip: Even though Patriots are dead last in NFL against pass, expect Broncos OC Mike McCoy to dial down three-receiver formations, bunch it up and get ball into the hands of Anderson, Charles and Devontae Booker against league's 24th-ranked run defence .