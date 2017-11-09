Police: Gun that killed former NBA player Wright found
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they believe they have found the gun used to kill former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field in Tennessee seven years ago.
Memphis Police Department spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Thursday that the gun was found in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles (120
Rudolph did not say how the gun was found or if it has undergone ballistics testing. No further details were immediately available.
Wright's decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 — 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. No one has been arrested.
Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams as a forward and
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop