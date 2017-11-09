Saints-Bills Capsule
NEW ORLEANS (6-2) at BUFFALO (5-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New Orleans 5-3, Buffalo 5-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Saints lead series 6-4
LAST MEETING — Saints beat Bills 35-17, Oct. 27, 2013
LAST WEEK — Saints beat Buccaneers 30-10; Bills lost to Jets 34-21
AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 6, Bills No. 13
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (4)
SAINTS
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (11), PASS (30)
BILLS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Saints have won four straight against Bills since 45-33 loss at New Orleans on Dec. 27, 1998, and have won three straight at Orchard Park, New York, since 27-21 loss on Oct. 30, 1983. ... Saints' six-game winning streak matches sixth longest in team history, and best since eight-game run to close 2011 season. Chance to open season 7-2 or better for seventh time and first since 7-2 start in 2013. ... Sean Payton became 41st coach to win 100 regular-season games. ... QB Drew Brees has NFL-leading 108 career games with 300 yards passing since rookie season in 2001. Bills have 19 over same span. ... Rookie RB Alvin Kamara had season-best 152 yards from scrimmage (68 rushing, 84 receiving) and two TDs against Bucs. ... DE Cameron Jordan had 1 1/2 sacks against Tampa Bay to up team-leading total to seven. Saints' 23 sacks are seven short of matching last year's total. ... Bills haven't opened 6-3 or better since 1999, last time team made playoffs. ... First-year coach Sean McDermott spent previous six seasons as Panthers defensive
