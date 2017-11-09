Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 4 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 5 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 7 San Antonio 4

Milwaukee 3 Chicago 0

Charlotte 5 Utica 2

Belleville 4 Binghamton 3

Hershey 3 Springfield 1

WB/Scranton 4 Toronto 2

Manitoba 4 Stockton 1

Texas 6 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Detroit 114 Indiana 97

Orlando 112 New York 99

Boston 107 L.A. Lakers 96

Miami 126 Phoenix 115

Golden State 125 Minnesota 101

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Rockford at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

---

NFL

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

---

