Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson 1st to interview for manager
NEW YORK — Rob Thomson, a bench coach on the Joe Girardi's staff for the past decade, is the first candidate to be interviewed to replace the New York Yankees manager.
A 54-year-old Canadian who has been with the Yankees for 28 seasons, Thomson said he met for five-to-six hours Wednesday with general manager Brian Cashman, assistant general managers Jean Afterman and Mike Fishman,
Thomson said during a conference call Thursday that "I am a new voice. I am a fresh voice."
He adds: "One of my strengths is my communication skills and being able to reach people, build relationships, gain trust."
