Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Spurs in Bledsoe's debut

SAN ANTONIO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over San Antonio on Friday night in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.

Bledsoe started in his first game with Milwaukee three days after being acquired in a trade with Phoenix. Bledsoe made his first attempt, a runner from 13 feet, and he finished with 13 points and seven assists on 6-for-15 shooting.

The Bucks won for the first time in November and snapped the Spurs' three-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo and San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge played to an early stalemate in a battle of the teams' star big men.

Aldridge muscled his way to the basket and scored 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Antetokounmpo elevated to the rim for a series of layups and dunks in shooting 12-for-24.

The Bucks' length and quickness, especially Antetokounmpo's, created havoc for the Spurs. San Antonio had 18 turnovers, two short of its season worst.

Five San Antonio turnovers came in the third as Milwaukee rolled to a 30-23 advantage in the period behind Antetokounmpo. The league's leading scorer had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in the third.

Manu Ginobili's hanging, left-handed bank shot led to a three-point play that pulled San Antonio within 89-87 with 2:26 remaining, but Milwaukee extended the lead on jumpers by Bledsoe and Khris Middleton.

Middleton finished with 13 points. Ginobili had a season-high 18.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Despite having scored 20 points in three straight games, Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench for the first time this season after starting nine games. Brogdon finished with nine points and seven rebounds. ... Middleton averaged 26.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in his previous three games. ... Mirza Teletovic missed his first game, sitting out after experiencing soreness in his left knee.

Spurs: San Antonio continued to play without Kawhi Leonard (right quadriceps tendinopathy), Tony Parker (left quadriceps tendon surgery) and Joffrey Lauvergne (sprained right ankle). The three have missed a combined 33 games, with Parker and Leonard having yet to play this season ... Aldridge has 16 blocks this season. ... Danny Green and Pau Gasol were pulled from the game a minute into the third quarter for Ginobili and Rudy Gay. ... Brandon Paul had his 10th steal, which is tied for fifth on the team with Aldridge and Kyle Anderson.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in their third back-to-back of the season.

Spurs: Host Chicago on Saturday night in the finale of a six-game homestand.

___