Canadian hoops star Barrett to play college ball at Duke

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.

Barrett is regarded as the world's best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honours in leading Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.

He's a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.