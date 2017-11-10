Canadian hoops star Barrett to play college ball at Duke
A
A
Share via Email
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.
The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.
Barrett is regarded as the world's best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP
The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.
He's a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.
He also earned MVP
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea