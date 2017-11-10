Celtics' Irving exits after taking elbow to his face
BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has left their game against the Charlotte Hornets after taking an elbow to the face.
Boston
The team says Irving is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms and will miss the rest of the game.
It is the latest injury concern for Boston. Starting forward Al Horford is out for the second straight game with a concussion. Boston also lost Gordon Hayward for the season after a gruesome leg injury on opening night.
