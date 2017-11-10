For NBA, Chicago is slam dunk for 2020 All-Star festivities

CHICAGO — For the NBA, Chicago was a slam dunk to host the 2020 All-Star Game.

The city will host the showcase event for the first time since 1988, when Michael Jordan took off from the foul line in an epic dunk contest and delivered an MVP performance in the game.

Commissioner Adam Silver, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Bulls executives Michael Reinsdorf and John Paxson were on hand for Friday's announcement on the United Center floor.

Silver says Chicago faced "a lot of competition" to bring it back and the city's plan put it "over the top."

Renovations in and around the arena, a new 10,000-seat facility on the Near South Side and Emanuel's desire helped land the game.

___