Guedes leads Portugal to 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia

VISEU, Portugal — Goncalo Guedes scored one goal and set up another to lead Portugal over Saudi Arabia 3-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Guedes passed for Manuel Fernandes to open the scoring in the 32nd minute before he added a second after halftime.

Joao Mario netted a late goal to round off the easy win for the hosts.

Guedes has three goals this season for Valencia, helping it reach second place in the Spanish league.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested by coach Fernando Santos, as Portugal has qualified for the World Cup.