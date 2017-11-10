Hamilton stays focused and tops first practice session

SAO PAULO — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, with no hint of holding back, was quickest in Friday's first practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton had the fastest lap in the morning session, clocking 1 minute, 9.202 seconds on the hilly Interlagos circuit. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was 0.127 behind, followed by Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari 0.542 behind.

Hamilton won his fourth Formula One title two weeks ago in Mexico City. Since then, he has been named in the "Paradise Papers," showing he avoided paying more than $4 million in taxes on a private jet registered in the Isle of Man.