Jaguars could be without 3 offensive linemen vs Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three starting offensive linemen against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) and guards Patrick Omameh (knee) and A.J. Cann (triceps) were listed as questionable for the game Friday. All three practiced on a limited basis this week.
Cann sat out last week's game against Cincinnati with his injury.
Coach Doug Marrone says "there's always a concern about the offensive line when you've got three (starters) kind of limited."
Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) also was questionable, but Lee has played several games through the injury.
Marrone said no decision has been made on rookie receiver Dede Westbrook, who has been on injured reserve with a core muscle injury since Sept. 12.
