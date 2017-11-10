Jets RB Matt Forte ruled out vs. Bucs with swelling in knee

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee.

The 31-year-old Forte didn't practice all week after having a season-high 77 yards rushing against Buffalo last Thursday night.

Forte says on Friday that he has been playing with swelling in the knee for a while and it needs to subside before he suits up for practice. The Jets have a bye week after Sunday, so he'll be able to get extra rest before New York plays again on Nov. 26 against Carolina.

Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will handle the running duties against the Buccaneers.

Forte had arthroscopic surgery on the knee at the end of last season to repair a torn meniscus.

