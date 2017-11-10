Johnson out again for Pistons with hip problem
DETROIT — Stanley Johnson is missing a second straight game for the Detroit Pistons with a right hip flexor strain.
Johnson was also out for Wednesday night's win over Indiana after starting the first 10 games of the season. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 8.5 points per game.
Detroit's Jon Leuer is also out for Friday's game against Atlanta with a left ankle sprain. The Hawks are missing several players: Mike Muscala with a sprained left ankle, DeAndre' Bembry with a fractured right wrist, Miles Plumlee with a strained right quad and Ersan Ilyasova with a bruised left knee.
