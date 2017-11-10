Sports

Julio Jones, Matt Bryant back at practice for Falcons

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) pushes away Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) after a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Jones has had a very quiet year by his own standards with only one 100-yard game and one touchdown this season. But facing the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, could be the cure to those issues. Jones has 25 receptions for 538 yards and two TDs in his last three meetings with Carolina. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons receiver Julio Jones has returned to practice after missing the first two sessions this week with a sore ankle.

Kicker Matt Bryant was back at practice despite an injured right calf.

Atlanta (4-4) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) on Sunday. Jones and Bryant are expected to play despite getting hurt in last week's loss at Carolina.

Left guard Andy Levitre (knee) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ribs) were limited Friday and, like Jones and Bryant, will listed as questionable. Running back Devonta Freeman (knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (ankle) were full participants and will play. Linebacker Duke Riley (knee) is out.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro, is the feature weapon in the Falcons' offence , but he has just one touchdown catch. He ranks fifth in yards receiving and 12th in receptions.

Jones' decrease in productivity this season has coincided with the arrival of first-year offensive co-ordinator Steve Sarkisian. The Falcons led the league in scoring last year as Jones was the only NFL receiver to average 100 yards per game. Atlanta ranks 19th in scoring this season.

Jones has not missed a game this year despite back, hip flexor and ankle injuries this year. He ranks fifth in yards receiving and 12th in catches.

"We worked a good bit on our red zone and our third down, so we featured him in those roles today," coach Dan Quinn said Friday. "He looked explosive coming out, trying to go through the stuff."

