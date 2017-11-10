Lions release Greg Robinson, clear spot for Taylor Decker
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have released injured offensive tackle Greg Robinson.
The team made the move Friday, ending Robinson's short stay with the team and clearing a spot for Taylor Decker's potential return.
Detroit acquired Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last summer after Decker had a shoulder injury. Robinson started the first six games of the season before having an ankle injury.
Decker may make his season debut for the Lions (4-4) against Cleveland (0-8) on Sunday at home.
The Lions will be without offensive guard T.J. Lang against the Browns because of a concussion. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is doubtful to play because of a back injury that kept him out of practice this week.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-