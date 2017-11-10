Neymar leads Brazil to 3-1 win over Japan in friendly

LILLE, France — Neymar scored one from the spot and missed another Friday in Brazil's 3-1 win over Japan in a friendly.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker converted his penalty in the ninth minute, sending Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima the wrong way, after Fernandinho was fouled in the box. The referee at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille used video assistance to award the penalty.

Neymar's second penalty attempt didn't go so smoothly. Hotaru Yamagushi was sanctioned for a clumsy challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the 17th, but Kawashima palmed away Neymar's shot.

Marcelo and Gabriel Jesus also scored for the five-time champions, who got all three goals in the first half. Tomoaki Makino scored for Japan in the second half.

Brazil has embarked on a mini-tour of Europe and will next play England at Wembley Stadium next week.

Both Brazil and Japan have qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Despite the missed penalty, Marcelo doubled Brazil's lead in the next minute with a superb strike into the top left corner following a corner that was poorly cleared.

Brazil made it 3-0 after Japan gave the ball away close to the box. Willian found Danilo on the right flank with the outside of his boot and the Manchester City defender set up Gabriel Jesus at the far post with a precise cross.