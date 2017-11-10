QMJHL Roundup: St-Laurent scores shootout winner as Drakkar edge Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Edouard St-Laurent scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 4-3 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jordan Martel scored twice in regulation and Gabriel Fortier, with a goal and two assists, rounded out the offence for the Drakkar (10-9-1).

Nicholas Deakin-Poot, Robbie Burt and Daniel Hardie scored for Saint John (4-12-6).

Justin Blanchette turned aside 49 shots for Baie-Comeau. Alex D'Orio turned away 29 shots for the Sea Dogs.

Saint John went 1 for 5 on the power play. The Drakkar went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 8 SCREAMING EAGLES 5

SYDNEY, N.S. — Pascal Aquin scored a hat trick as Charlottetown defeated the Screaming Eagles.

Sullivan Sparkes scored twice and Matthew Grouchy, Thomas Casey and Samuel Meisenheimer also scored for the Islanders (11-8-1). Hunter Drew and Keith Getson had three assists apiece.

Phelix Martineau led Cape Breton (11-9-1) with two goals. Ryan Francis, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Tyler Hylland had the others. Drake Batherson chipped in with three helpers.

---

WILDCATS 3 PHOENIX 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Brady Pataki scored twice as the Wildcats beat Sherbrooke.

Pataki racked up the game-winning goal at 2:21 of the third period. Jonathan Aspirot also scored for Moncton (13-7-2).

Nicolas Poulin scored for the Phoenix (7-9-5).

---

REMPARTS 3 FOREURS 0

QUEBEC — Dereck Baribeau stopped all 14 shots he faced as the Remparts blanked Val-d'Or.

Derek Gentile, Luke Kirwan and Matthew Boucher scored for Quebec (15-5-1).

Etienne Montpetit turned aside 28 shots for the Foreurs (10-9-1).

---

ARMADA 7 HUSKIES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Remy Anglehart scored twice and added an assist and Alex Barre-Boulet had a goal and two helpers as the Armada downed Rouyn-Noranda.

Shaun Miller, Maxime Collin, Jan Hladonik and Joel Teasdale also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (13-3-2).

Tyler Hinam and Mathieu Boucher scored for the Huskies (11-4-5).

---

TITAN 5 VOLTIGEURS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jordan Maher and Ethan Crossman each scored twice as Acadie-Bathurst beat the Voltigeurs.

German Rubtsov also scored for the Titan (11-5-5) and assisted on two goals. Antoine Morand had three assists.

Bastian Eckl, Nicolas Beaudin and Robert Lynch scored for Drummondville (11-7-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 CATARACTES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Jeffrey Durocher scored twice and Anthony Beauchamp had a goal and two helpers as the Olympiques defeated Shawinigan.

Pier-Olivier Lacombe, Alec Malo and Charles-Antoine Roy also scored for Gatineau (9-8-2).

Gabriel Denis scored the lone goal for the Cataractes (7-13-1).

---

OCEANIC 4 SAGUENEENS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Denis Mikhnin scored two goals and set up another to lead the Oceanic over Chicoutimi.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Yannik Bertrand also scored for Rimouski (13-5-2).

Zachary Lavigne scored for the Sagueneens (6-11-2).