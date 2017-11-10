Seattle's Sherman ruptures Achilles' tendon against Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

Sherman had been bothered by a sore Achilles' tendon all season and went down while trying intercept a pass in third quarter of Seattle's 22-16 win. He lay on the field clutching his right heel before limping off the field to the bench, where he appeared to tell teammates he had torn the tendon.