Son scores 2 to give South Korea 2-1 win over Colombia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Son Heung-min scored two goals Friday to lead South Korea over Colombia 2-1 in a friendly.
Son, who scored the only goal of the game last weekend in Tottenham's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, scored in each half to give South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong his first victory since being appointed in July.
Cristian Zapata pulled a late goal back for Colombia with a header from a free kick by James Rodriguez.
Both teams have qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia, but both have been struggling lately. South Korea had previously won only one of eight matches in 2017, while Colombia hasn't won in five straight.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Advocates want Ottawa-born man to have Canadian citizenship despite new charges
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days