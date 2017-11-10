Waiters scores 21, Heat rallies to beat Jazz 84-74

SALT LAKE CITY — Dion Waiters scored 21 points, and the Miami Heat rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 84-74 on Friday.

Goran Dragic had 18 points for Miami, and Tyler Johnson finished with 11 on an ugly night for each team on the offensive end.

The Heat outscored the Jazz 20-8 in the third quarter after trailing by 12 at halftime. Miami put together runs of 11-0 and 7-0 during the period, and the Jazz had just one field goal in the 12 minutes.

Then Waiters took over down the stretch, scoring 10 points during a 13-0 run that made it 84-74 with 31.6 seconds remaining.

Utah was held to 25 second-half points in its lowest scoring game of the season. It was 1 for 18 in the third quarter and made just four field goals in the second half.

Jazz centre Rudy Gobert went down late in the third quarter with a right knee contusion after a Heat defender fell into his legs. He returned to start the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell started in place of Rodney Hood as the Jazz searched for more offence . Hood responded with 19 points and Mitchell had 12.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami shot just 15.8 per cent from the field in the second quarter.

Jazz: Joe Johnson will be evaluated in a couple days after missing the last five games with wrist tendon instability.

HELPING VETS

In Miami, the Heat celebrated their Veteran's Day tradition by helping repair and rebuild the homes of two former U.S. soldiers in need. The two homes that the Heat group — including Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice — worked on Friday were both damaged by Hurricane Irma. The Heat provided things like roof repairs, appliances, painting and landscaping. In addition, Heat President Pat Riley and his wife Chris donated $25,000 to both soldiers.

THE SWITCH UP

Mitchell for Hood in the starting lineup was the first major change coach Quin Snyder has made this season. The Jazz continue to search for the right rotations at the right moments as they learn to play without Gordon Hayward and George Hill. The losses of Dante Exum (shoulder) and Joe Johnson haven't helped the process.

"We are in the information gathering phase and we'll probably be there for a little while," Snyder said. "That's the reality."

UP NEXT

Heat: Travel to face Andre Drummond and the surging Detroit Pistons on Sunday.