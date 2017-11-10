World champion Germany held by experimental England to 0-0

LONDON — World champion Germany was held by an experimental England to 0-0 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday as the teams prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

Jesse Lingard missed the target in stoppage time at the end of the game as England failed to score at home for the first time since 2013.

Five England players made their debuts and coped despite losing Phil Jones, the most experienced player, 25 minutes into the defender's 24th appearance.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, one of the England newcomers, made key saves from Timo Werner in the first half as Germany's seven-match winning run was halted.

"It was a really tactical game," Ruben Loftus-Cheek said after his England debut. "It was good for us young players and I certainly learned a lot."

Germany counterpart Marc-Andre Ter Stegen dived to block a header from Jamie Vardy in the second half in front of more than 81,000 fans in north London.