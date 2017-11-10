Yankees interview Wedge, former Indians, Mariners manager

NEW YORK — Former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge has become the second person to interview with the New York Yankees for their dugout opening.

Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson interviewed on Wednesday as a possible successor to manager Joe Girardi.

Wedge was a "cup of coffee" player in the majors, getting 86 at-bats over four seasons with Boston (1991-92, 1995) and Colorado and making 23 appearances at catcher.

He managed in Cleveland's minor league system in 1998 and was promoted to big league manager before the 2003 season. He was voted AL Manager in the Year in 2007, when the Indians won the AL Central, beat the Yankees in the Division Series and lost to Boston in a seven-game Championship Series. He was fired in 2009 after seven seasons with a 561-573 record.

Wedge was hired as Seattle's manager before the 2011 season. The Mariners went 213-273 over three seasons before he turned down a one-year contract, leaving his overall record at 774-846,

He was an ESPN analyst in 2014 and 2015 and has spent the last two seasons as a player development adviser with Toronto.

