Ball youngest to have triple-double but Lakers fall to Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help Milwaukee overcome Lonzo Ball's triple-double in the Bucks' 98-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double when he had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. At 20 years and 15 days, he bested LeBron James by four days to become the youngest to accomplish the feat.

Milwaukee used a 9-2 run at the end of the third quarter to grab a 77-67 lead.

The Bucks maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the fourth. After the Lakers pulled within seven with just over five minutes left, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk while being fouled. He made the free throw to grow the Bucks' lead back to 10 points. He followed with a twisting layup on the next possession as the Bucks gained control.

Ball had 11 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the half. He made just three of 12 shots in a loss at Washington on Thursday, but finished 7-for-12 and made 3-of-5 shots from three-point range against the Bucks.

Trailing 34-28 in the second quarter, Lakers used a 13-2 run to go up 41-36. The Bucks responded and a late basket by Khris Middleton gave Milwaukee a 51-49 lead at the half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Coming off a game in which he made just one of seven three-point attempts, Ball began by draining both of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter. ... The near-capacity crowd booed Ball nearly every time he touched the ball early in the game. ..G Vander Blue, last year's D-League MVP, entered the game in the second quarter, seeing action at the Bradley Center for the first time since playing for Marquette University in the 2012-13 season.

Bucks: Mirza Teletovic missed a second consecutive game with left knee soreness. Coach Jason Kidd said he doesn't expect Teletovic to return to practice until Wednesday. .Milwaukee played its third set of back-to-back games this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Phoenix on Monday night.