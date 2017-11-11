Cape Breton, Montreal to play in U Sports men's soccer championship game

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Stuart Heath scored his second goal of the game in extra time to lead Cape Breton University past the host Thompson Rivers WolfPack 4-2 on Friday night and into the U Sports men's soccer championship game.

Cape Breton, which is making its first U Sports national championship appearance in men's soccer, will face the University of Montreal for the title on Sunday.

Cory Bent opened the scoring in the second minute and Charlie Waters had the other in the 102nd minute for the Capers.

Ryan Glanville and James Fraser had goals for the WolfPack.

Cape Breton is the Atlantic University Sport champions and finished the regular season 11-0-1.

Montreal advanced to the final with a 2-0 win over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in the first semifinal.

Frederic Lajoie-Grav chipped a shot over goalkeeper Chad Bush in the 17th minute and it stood as the winner for the Carabins, who won the RSEQ conference. Jonathan Makaya added an insurance goal in the 80th minute.

Montreal's Louis-Philippe Simard stopped two shots for the clean sheet.

The Carabins will also be aiming for their first men's soccer championship in school history.